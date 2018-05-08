British Minister To Visit Nepal

May 8, 2018, 8:01 p.m.

British Minister of state for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Mark Field MP will be arriving in Nepal on Sunday for a two-day visit.

According to a press release issued by British Embassy, this will be Field’s first visit to Nepal, as per a press statement. Field is coming to Nepal to further strengthen the more than 200-year-long bilateral relationship. During his stay in Nepal, he will meet senior leaders from government and business, as well as those working to improve the lives of the most vulnerable.

He will also discuss what more can be done to grow bilateral trade and boost inward investment, and how the UK can help support Nepal’s transition to federalism. 

