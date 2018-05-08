On the occasion of the third National Journalism Day today, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari awarded ‘National Journalism Award’ and ‘Senior Journalist Award’ to five journalists.

News chief of Image Channel Mahendra Bista and Chair of Madhes Media House Rajesh Jha were honoured with the National Journalism Award. Similarly, Babita Basnet, chairman of Media Advocacy Group; Kausal Chemjong, station manager at Udayapur-based Radio Prijuga and freelance journalist Nim Bahadur Budhathoki of Rukum, were awarded the ‘Senior Journalist Award’.

Speaking at the programme, President Bhandari urged journalist to play a constructive role in maintaining social and cultural harmony in society. She said, “Journalism should help end social injustice, and must stand for truth and national sovereignty. The profession should also earn credibility by being accountable to the public and the country.”

According to The Himalayan Times, a seven-member committee including representatives of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Nepal Press Council and members of Ministry of Communication and Information Technology unanimously had chosen the names of the honoured journalists.

The awards carry a purse of Rs 200,000 each.

National Journalism Day has been marked for the past three years in the country coinciding with the anniversary of Nepal’s first National Daily newspaper Gorkhapatra.