PM Oli Consults With Former PMs

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been consulting with former Prime Ministers regarding policies and programs for upcoming fiscal year- 2075/076 today.

Prior to unveiling programs and policies of new fiscal year, incumbent PM consults with former ones.

According to My Republica, former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, Lokendra Bahadur Chand and former Chairman of Council of Ministers Khil Raj Regmi were present in the meeting held at Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.

Former PM and senior UML leader Jhalanath Khanal failed to attend the meeting citing health concerns