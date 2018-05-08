PM Oli Consults With Former PMs

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been consulting with former Prime Ministers regarding policies and programs for upcoming fiscal year- 2075/076 today.

May 8, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been consulting with former Prime Ministers regarding policies and programs for upcoming fiscal year- 2075/076 today.

Prior to unveiling programs and policies of new fiscal year, incumbent PM consults with former ones.

According to My Republica, former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, Lokendra Bahadur Chand and former Chairman of Council of Ministers Khil Raj Regmi were present in the meeting held at Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.

Former PM and senior UML leader Jhalanath Khanal failed to attend the meeting citing health concerns

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed
May 08, 2018
National Journalism Award
May 08, 2018
Industrialists Reiterate Demand For Subsidy, Incentives
May 08, 2018
South Asia Leaders Meet In Nepal To Radically Improve Education In The Rgion
May 07, 2018
China To Conduct Feasibility Study
May 07, 2018

More on Politics

Is Representative Democracy Democratic? By Deepak Raj Joshi 4 days, 4 hours ago
POLITICS Stalled Again? By A Correspondent 4 days, 4 hours ago
Dahal Hints At Roping In NSP-N, FSF-N By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Party Merger Within Few Days: Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Modi To Stop Over In Janakpur, Muktinath On Way To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Oli, Dahal Face Uphill Task Taking UML-MC Merger Forward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
National Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
Industrialists Reiterate Demand For Subsidy, Incentives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
South Asia Leaders Meet In Nepal To Radically Improve Education In The Rgion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2018
Managing Economic Pragmatism of Neighborly Relations By Kedar Neupane May 07, 2018
China To Conduct Feasibility Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75