Project For Enhancing The Quality Of TVET

RoD signing of the ‘Project for enhancing the quality of TVET through capacity building TVET instructors in Nepal’

May 8, 2018, 8:59 p.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency on behalf of the Government of Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) on behalf of the Government of Nepal on Thursday, 06 May 2018 signed a Record of Discussions (RoD) to formalize their commitment to work together for the capacity building of TVET instructors in Nepal. The project aims to enhance the quality of TVET education in Nepal through strengthening the capacity of the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) instructors and TITI. The RoD was signed by Dr. Hyungkyoo Kim, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office and Baikuntha Prasad Aryal, Joint Secretary of Planning Division of MoEST, Government of Nepal.

According to press release issued by KOICA, the agreement marks the mutual cooperation between the two governments, GoK and GoN for bringing quality impact in the TVET teaching system of Nepal and building the capacity of the TITI, which is the only government institute responsible for capacity building of TVET teachers in Nepal.

The project will building a IT Building in the premise of the TITI office in Sanothimi Bhaktapur and conduct various on-demand pedagogical, instructional and industry based training for instructors of electrical, electronic and automobile sector.

Similarly, KOICA established Korea Nepal Institute of Technology (KNIT) in Butwal, Tamnagar and handed over to the Government of Nepal in 2012. Apart from the TVET projects, KOICA has been supporting the Government of Nepal in the area of Health, Education, Agriculture/Rural Development and Capacity building of Human resources.

