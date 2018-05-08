World Bank Country Manager Takes Up Position In Kathmandu

Faris Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank’s new Country Manager for Nepal, arrived in Kathmandu today to take up his position. Hadad-Zervos, an American national, joined the Bank in 2001 in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

According to a press release issued by The World Bank, he has since held various management positions, his most recent assignment being Country Manager for Malaysia. “I consider it a privilege and an honor to serve Nepal during these very exciting times,” said HadadZervos. “I look forward to contributing to the excellent partnership we have built up over the last 50 years,” he said. Hadad-Zervos was selected to this position through the Bank-wide competitive managerial selection process.