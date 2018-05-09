Government Will Build Budhigandaki On Its Own: Energy Minister

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun has said that the government will build the 1200 MW Budhigandaki Hydropower Project on its own and the tender process for the project will begin from next fiscal year.

May 9, 2018, 11:59 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun has said that the government will build the 1200 MW Budhigandaki Hydropower Project on its own and the tender process for the project will begin from next fiscal year. Budhigandaki is currently the only ready-to-implement reservoir-based hydropower project. The project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) and tender documents are ready, according to officials.

Speaking at a function organized to unveil the white paper on energy, water resources and irrigation in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Pun said that the government will arrange financing for the project and develop the project. He also informed that the government is currently exploring the sources of financing. The project’s estimated cost is Rs 259 billion. 

According to My Republica, the statement by Minister Pun, a senior CPN (Maoist Center) leader, on the mega plant is a change from the July 2017 decision by the same party’s Energy Minister Janardan Sharma and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Tuesday’s decision on the project is however a continuation of the former Sher Bahadur Deuba government’s decision to develop it through domestic resources. In November last year, the Deuba government had terminated the contract for the project awarded to Chinese company China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) and decided to develop it on its own.

A week after the Deuba government’s decision, KP Oli, the then main opposition leader and prospective next prime minister, had expressed dissatisfaction over the government decision and promised to roll it back.

But Pun, one of the key ministers in the Oli cabinet, did not clarify whether Oli has changed his stance on the project. Replying to Republica’s query Tuesday, Pun’s aide Roshan Khadka said, “We are working on the modality for developing the project and also exploring the sources for financing the mega project.”

Kundan Aryal, the prime minister’s press advisor, said he could not answer the question himself and the prime minister was not immediately available for a response.

In July last year, the then government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had decided to award the project to the Chinese firm without competitive bidding. The decision had been criticized by the parliamentary committees and the intelligentsia questioning the poor track record of the Chinese firm in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pre-Budget Discussion Begins Today
May 09, 2018
Nepalese Requires Visa To Enter India From Certain Countries China, Hon Kong, Macau Pakistan And Maldives
May 09, 2018
Regional Kick-Off Workshop Of The Project
May 08, 2018
Project For Enhancing The Quality Of TVET
May 08, 2018
World Bank Country Manager Takes Up Position In Kathmandu
May 08, 2018

More on News

Pre-Budget Discussion Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepalese Requires Visa To Enter India From Certain Countries China, Hon Kong, Macau Pakistan And Maldives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Regional Kick-Off Workshop Of The Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 27 minutes ago
Project For Enhancing The Quality Of TVET By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 41 minutes ago
World Bank Country Manager Takes Up Position In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 35 minutes ago
British Minister To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 39 minutes ago

The Latest

Modi’ Nepal's Visit: Banking On Faith By Yubaraj Ghimire May 08, 2018
SJVN Receives Generation Licence Of Arun-III By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
PM Oli Consults With Former PMs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
National Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
Industrialists Reiterate Demand For Subsidy, Incentives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75