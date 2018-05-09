Our Energy Focuses On Economic Development, CPN MC Chair Dahal Tells Visiting Chinese Communist Leaders

CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the party has focused its energy and strength entirely on attaining economic development in the country.

May 9, 2018, 11:04 p.m.

Maoist Leader Dahal, during his meeting with the Chinese delegation led by the Communist Party of China’s Vice-president for Beijing Lizi Yang this morning at his private residence, said, “Our main attention and goal is to promote the tourism sector and we believe that expansion of road network and connectivity should be the first priority to meet such goal,” according to his private secretariat.

Expansion of road connectivity, railways and communications network are inevitable tools to boost up the country’s tourism sector, as the former Prime Minister Dahal briefed his Chinese guest.

Recalling his first China visit as the Prime Minister of Nepal, Dahal said his meeting with the then Chinese President Hu Jintao focused on the expansion of connectivity. He went on to say that in his China visit during his second term as the Prime Minister of Nepal he had held discussions on the same topic with incumbent Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation was learnt to have applauded the leadership capacity of Dahal, terming him the practical leader of Nepal.

“Nepal is the attractive destination for the Chinese people,” the delegation said, adding that the Chinese investors were interested in the promotion of Nepal’s tourism.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

