Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives In Janakpur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Janakpur today on a two-day state visit to Nepal at the cordial invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

May 11, 2018, 11:07 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Janakpur today on a two-day state visit to Nepal at the cordial invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received the Indian PM at the airport.

The Indian PM will pay homage at Janaki temple for around six minutes along with PM Oli.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has also reached Janaki temple to welcome his Indian counterpart. The two prime ministers would inaugurate the Ramayana Circuit and the direct bus service from Janakpur to India’s Ayodhya.

Oli is scheduled to fly back to Kathmandu after the Janaki temple programme, while Modi would attend a civic reception hosted by Janakpur Sub Metropolitan City at Baarhabigha ground in his honour. The event is expected to last for about an hour.

Modi will then fly to Kathmandu in the afternoon where he will be welcomed by Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, at around 1:30 pm today.

According to The Himalayan Times, the Indian PM is staying at the Hyatt Regency in Bouddha, Kathmandu. Following his lunch at Hyatt, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Modi will pay a courtesy call to the Indian PM and hold bilateral talks. Modi will then be escorted to Tundikhel where he will receive guard of honour.

He will then call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, in separate visits.

The two Prime Ministers will then hold bilateral talks at Dwarika’s Hotel, followed by a joint press conference and remote inauguration of Arun-III hydropower project.

Indian PM’s engagements for today would conclude following his dinner going to be hosted in his honour by his Nepali counterpart at Dwarika’s.

This is Modi’s third visit to Nepal since 2014, and follows the state visit of Oli to India last month. Modi had earlier travelled to Nepal for a bilateral visit in August 2014 and for the SAARC Summit in November 2014.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices
May 11, 2018
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal
May 11, 2018
PM Modi To Arrive Today
May 11, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister For Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation Of Nepal
May 10, 2018
LDC Graduation Process Of Bangladesh: Learning For Nepal
May 10, 2018

More on News

Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
PM Modi To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister For Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 41 minutes ago
LDC Graduation Process Of Bangladesh: Learning For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
National Assembly Starts Pre-Budget Discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago

The Latest

Flood Recovery: Rays Of Hope By A Correspondent May 10, 2018
FM Sets Out Budget Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2018
WFP To Provide Cash Assistance To Bhutanese Refugees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Modi To Be First Indian PM To Offer Puja At Janaki Temple As Per 'Khodasopachar' Ritual By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Our Energy Focuses On Economic Development, CPN MC Chair Dahal Tells Visiting Chinese Communist Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Pre-Budget Discussion Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75