Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices

Nabil Bank has opened branch offices in four different locations of the country.

May 11, 2018, 10:56 a.m.

Nabil Bank has opened branch offices in four different locations of the country. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the commercial bank said that new branch offices have been opened in Lahan of Siraha, Bardibas of Mahottari, Hariwon of Sarlahi and Taandi of Chitwan.

"The new branch offices were inaugurated by Shambhu Prasad Poudyal, chairman of the bank, in the presence board directors of the bank and the bank staffers," the bank said in the statement. With the opening of new branch offices, the number of branch offices of bank has reached 62. Nabil also has 111 ATMs and more than 1500 Nabil Remit agents across the country, according to the statement.

Source: My Republica

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives In Janakpur
May 11, 2018
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal
May 11, 2018
PM Modi To Arrive Today
May 11, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister For Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation Of Nepal
May 10, 2018
LDC Graduation Process Of Bangladesh: Learning For Nepal
May 10, 2018

More on News

Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
PM Modi To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister For Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 41 minutes ago
LDC Graduation Process Of Bangladesh: Learning For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
National Assembly Starts Pre-Budget Discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago

The Latest

Flood Recovery: Rays Of Hope By A Correspondent May 10, 2018
FM Sets Out Budget Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2018
WFP To Provide Cash Assistance To Bhutanese Refugees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Modi To Be First Indian PM To Offer Puja At Janaki Temple As Per 'Khodasopachar' Ritual By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Our Energy Focuses On Economic Development, CPN MC Chair Dahal Tells Visiting Chinese Communist Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018
Pre-Budget Discussion Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75