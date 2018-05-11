Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices

Nabil Bank has opened branch offices in four different locations of the country. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the commercial bank said that new branch offices have been opened in Lahan of Siraha, Bardibas of Mahottari, Hariwon of Sarlahi and Taandi of Chitwan.

"The new branch offices were inaugurated by Shambhu Prasad Poudyal, chairman of the bank, in the presence board directors of the bank and the bank staffers," the bank said in the statement. With the opening of new branch offices, the number of branch offices of bank has reached 62. Nabil also has 111 ATMs and more than 1500 Nabil Remit agents across the country, according to the statement.

Source: My Republica