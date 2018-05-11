PM Modi To Arrive Today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Nepal today for a two-day official visit. PM Modi will be landing at 10:15 AM via Indian air force special helicopter where he will be having program at Janakpur and will be coming to Kathmandu.

This is PM Modi’s third visit for Nepal after becoming the 16th Prime Minister of India. For the first time, Modi came to Nepal on 3-4 August, 2014, when Nepal was undergoing acute labor pain for promulgating a federal constitution. For the second time he visited Nepal on 26-27, November, 2014, on the occasion of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit.

A special security has been arranged for Modi this time, never seen before. Security has been beefed up in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Muktinath.

According to sources, more than 10,000 security personnel including Nepal Army, Armed Police Force (APF), Nepal Police and Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will be deployed for the security of PM Modi under the command of Nepal Army.

The third visit of Narendra Modi to Nepal after assuming office as prime minister of India in 2014 holds significance mainly for two reasons.

Firstly, this is the first time an incumbent prime minister of India is starting a Nepal visit from a city other than the capital Kathmandu.

According to My Republica, many people are watching this visit with curiosity to see what statements or announcement Modi will make to mend bilateral relations that reached their lowest point after the unofficial Indian economic embargo in 2015.

Second, Modi’s visit is taking place less than one and half months of the visit of his Nepali counterpart Oli to India. It has become a matter of interest for many in Nepal as to how Prime Minister Oli, who was so critical of the Modi government over its attitude toward Nepal in the aftermath of the promulgation of the new constitution, grew positive toward it.

Even ordinary people are watching the visit with curiosity as to what message Modi is bringing to win the hearts and minds of the Nepalis as he prepares to address the people of Province 2 on Friday.