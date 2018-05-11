U.S Supports To Rebuild First All Girls’ School In Nepal

U.S. and Nepal Break Ground to Rebuild First All Girls’ School in Kathmandu

May 11, 2018, 9:22 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, Alaina B. Teplitz; National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Chief Executive Officer, Yuba Raj Bhusal; and other Government of Nepal officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of Kanya Mandir Secondary School - the first all-girls’ school in Kathmandu.

During the event, Ambassador Teplitz said, “The U.S. Government continues to prioritize getting children back into school. As part of this commitment, we are partnering with the NRA to construct seismically safe, well-equipped, and child- and disabled-friendly schools and health facilities, from which disadvantaged communities can benefit most. This reflects the longstanding and continued support of the American people to help rebuild a safer Nepal."

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with the NRA; the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; and the Ministry of Health and Population to rebuild 36 permanent schools and health facilities in earthquake impacted districts. Today’s event marked the start of reconstruction of three secondary schools in the Kathmandu Valley (Kanya Mandir in Nyokha, Shree Bhagawati in Sankhu, and Adarsha in Sanothimi, Bhaktapur).US Embassy School building.jpg

Kanya Mandir Secondary School, which is expected to be completed by 2020, will accommodate 700 female students. A three-story, earthquake resilient building with more than 3,000-square meters of learning space will house 24 classrooms, three laboratories, and a library.

Since the 2015 earthquakes, the U.S. Government has invested more than $190 million in earthquake response and recovery. Part of these funds have helped homeowners to rebuild over 16,000 homes using modern safety standards and trained more than 15,000 engineers, contractors, architects, masons, and carpenters on earthquake-resistant construction techniques. U.S. support also helped to establish 1,045 temporary learning centers and 58 transitional facilities with school supplies. This assistance has helped over 93,000 students resume their education with minimal disruption following the earthquakes.

 

