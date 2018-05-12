Indian PM Modi To Offer Prayers In Muktinathnath

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Nepal, has departed for Muktinath.

PM Modi will offer prayers at the Muktinath temple.

The local authorities have been preparing for PM Modi’s visit since early morning.

According to The Himalayan Times, security has been beefed up from Ranipauwa Bazaar to Muktinath as the locals prepare to appear in their traditional attires to welcome the Indian PM.

PM Modi will also offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple after his return from Muktinath today. This will be followed by meeting with leaders of political parties of Nepal.

The Indian PM is scheduled to attend a civic reception hosted by Kathmandu Metropolitan City at Rastriya Sabha Griha before departing for India today itself.