PM Oli And Indian PM Modi Lay Foundation Stones Of Arun III Hydropower Project

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and visiting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi have jointly laid the foundations of the 900 mega watt Arun III Hydropower Project from Dwarika’s in Battisputali, Kathmandu.

According to press conference at the Heritage hotel, both prime ministers have prioritised Nepal’s economic and social development and enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Indian PM Modi remarked that his three visits to Nepal in four years clarifies the level of priority India has given to Nepal.

“Efforts of Nepali for inclusive development and prosperity are much appreciated,” said the Indian PM, “Our government’s motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ and Oli government’s motto ‘Sambridhha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali’ complement each other.”

“My last visit to India saw us having an extensive discussions and exchange of views on various aspects of Nepal-India relation in an open and frank manner,” Prime Minister Oli said, “Today, we have again discussed in very good atmosphere and that characterises the deep friendship between two countries.”

PM Oli also hoped that EPG recommendations would help both countries to update their relations.

“Moreover, both India and Nepal are committed to maintain the ties on the basis of equality, mutual trust, respect and benefit,” the Prime Minister said, “We both have desired to create strong relationship on the basis of mutual trust so that occasional differences will not hamper the relations.”

It has been learnt that the one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers before the joint press conference focused on connectivity between the two countries through land and water connectivity.

“India does not want Nepal to remain a land locked country but trudge forward through in-land connectivity,” the Indian PM said while praising Nepali Prime Minister Oli’s vision to make Nepal a land linked country.”

Moreover, the Indian Prime Minister said that Agriculture Ministers of both countries will meet soon with an agenda of forming a road map on agricultural study and education. Apart from Arun III, delegations of both the countries will carry out necessary discussions for the development of other hydel projects including Pancheswor.

