Bhoto Jatra Being Observed Today

The bhoto jatra is being observed as part of the Rato Matsendranath chariot festival. The festival will come to an end with it after the chariot of the deity is pulled up to Jawalakhel of Lalitpur.

It is an annual cultural cum religious ritual of displaying the black jewel-studded bhoto (vest) believed to be of then Nagraj, the serpent king.

The head of the State attends the function. Today is public holiday in Kathmandu valley on the occasion of this festival.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)