PM Mourns Over Death Of Lawmaker Lamichhane

Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair K P Sharma Oli has expressed condolence over the demise of provincial lawmaker Hari Sharan Lamichhane.

May 14, 2018, 9:36 p.m.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Lamichhane had passed away this afternoon in course of treatment for brain hemorrhage at the Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal. He was 51. He was elected as State Assembly member from Bhaktapur Constituency 1 (B) of Province-3 representing CPN (UML).

Issuing a press statement, Prime Minister Oli extended condolence to the grief-stricken family.

