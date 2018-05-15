India’s Releases Grant Of NRs. 180.74 Million For River Training Works Along Lalbakeya, Bagmati And Kamla Rivers In Nepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a cheque of NRs. 180.74 million to Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Irrigation & Water Resources, in the presence of Minister, Barsha Man Pun, towards India’s contribution for river training and construction of embankments along Lalbakeya, Bagmati and Kamla rivers in Nepal.

According to press release issued by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the river training and embankment works in the Lalbakeya, Bagmati and Kamla rivers in Nepal aimed at flood control and water resources management, which benefit several million people inhabiting in the watershed of these rivers in India and Nepal.

With the NRs. 180.74 million, the Government of India has so far given 13 installments since 2008 to Nepal for the river training and embankment works totaling to over NRs. 4.68 billion.

India remains committed to continue working closely with Nepal for further cooperation in the field of river training, flood control and water resources management in these and other rivers.