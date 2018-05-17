Conference On ‘Mother Tongue Journalism’ Organized

A conference on ‘mother tongue journalism’ was organised by Newa Patrakar Rastriya Dabu here today.

Speaking at the conference, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said ethnic groups in the valley should work together to promote and preserve their languages, cultures and heritages.

“The reconstruction of Kashtamandap has begun three years after the devastating 2015 earthquakes. However, some groups are still obstructing the reconstruction process,” he said.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor said they had not been able to take ahead the process of rebuilding Rani Pokhari due to the controversy over its reconstruction design.

Rajesh Shakya, Province 3 assembly member, said 26 newspapers, radio and television channels in the valley used mother tongues. “As they cater to limited number of people, they do not get much advertisement. So the government is planning to proportionally distribute them advertisements.”

Shakya also said that the provincial government was planning to formulate separate law for the protection of media using mother language.

Subekshya Bindu, member at Press Council Nepal, said PCN adopted policy of providing double grade to media using mother tongue.

