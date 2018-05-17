Late Communist Leaders Bhandari, Ashrit Remembered

On the 25th death anniversary of late communist leaders Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit, a condolence meeting has been held today at Dasdhunga in Chitwan district

On the 25th death anniversary of late communist leaders Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit, a condolence meeting has been held today at Dasdhunga in Chitwan district. Both the leaders met with a jeep accident at Dasdhunga.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), various leaders and cadres of the UML and CPN Maoist Centre including lawmaker Krishna Bhakta Pokharel, Minister of Province 3 for Agriculture and Cooperatives Dawa Dorje Lama, leader Keshab Lal Shrestha and district incharge of the CPN MC Ishwori Bhattarai attended the memorial service.

Speaking on the occasion, the attendants said the unification of the UML and the Maoist Centre would help realize dreams of the two late leaders. They also suggested the party leaders and cadres to follow the path shown by Bhandari for a success.

