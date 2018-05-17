NCP Commits To Social Justice And Economic Prosperity: Co-Chairs PM Oli And Dahal

The Co-chair duo Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the newly formed Nepal Communist Party addressing the mass after official announcement of the unification have reiterated the commitment to fight corruption and walk on the path of economic prosperity and social justice.

“Pushpa Lal Shrestha would be happy today to see his dream of one strong communist party ruling the nation with comfortable majority being realised and now we have achieved that,” Prime Minister Oli said, “The unification will now help government to achieve the goal of prosperous Nepal.

Moreover, According to the Prime Minister, the committees in all levels will be unified within three months.

According to The Himalayan Times, six months back people did not believe that a unified party would take shape, the credit of this unification goes to our voters, cadres, well-wishers and all the people who want Nepal as a prosperous nation, not just to leadership of two parties, Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party and PM Oli added.

Likewise, Co-chair Dahal said that after the unification, party’s sole objective is to build a prosperous Nepal.

“We communists leaders have devoted decades to change the governance system,” Dahal said “Now there will be no UML or Maoist Centre, we are Nepal Communist Party and there will be no issues among the leaders of the unified party.”

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and leader of the party recited the party’s manifesto at the programme that was attended by a large number of party leaders and cadres.

The CPN has a of 441 central committee members.