Ambassador Dr. Subedi Presented Letters Of Credence

Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Malta Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi presented his Letters of Credence to Ms. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta amidst a special ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Valetta.

Ambassador Dr. Subedi is also Nepalese residential ambassador to the United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal, London, Ambassador Dr. Subedi briefed President of Malta on Nepal’s current political scenario following the elections of local, provincial and central level.” Following the elections, Nepal’s new constitution comes to full implementation,” said Ambassador Dr. Subedi.

President of Malta Preca also praised Nepal's political forces for completing political transition and ushering new era for inclusive, federal and democratic Nepal.