Japan Proves Equipments For Disaster Management In Nepal

May 18, 2018, 11:44 p.m.

Japan has provides grant assistance of up to seven hundred million Japanese Yen (¥700,000,000), equivalent six hundred eighty three million and two hundred thousand Nepalese Rupees (NRs. 683,200,000)to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Economic and Social Development Program.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa and Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Dr. Rajan Khanal signed and exchanged a set to Notes to this effect at the Ministry of Finance on Friday, 18 May, 2018, on behalf of their respective governments.

 Speaking at the event, ambassador Ogawa mentioned that Nepal is a country that is prone to many kinds of natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, and floods, just like Japan. Especially during monsoon, floods and landslides occur frequently in Nepal every year claiming many lives and damaging various properties.

On the occasion Ambassador Ogawa said that, as a true friend of Nepal ,the Government of Japan will cooperate with the Government of Nepal as much as possible to enable Nepal to become a disaster-resilient country. Through this program, the Japanese Government will provide equipment including an automatic meteorological observing station and construction machines for road maintenance. These equipments are also used in Japan to improve disaster prevention capability to make early restoration and reconstruction after disasters possible.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, the Embassy of Japan believes, that through this program, the Government of Nepal will improve its disaster management capability as well as its ability to implement economic and social development in a stable manner. This program is expected contribute to strengthening the existing cordial relationship between Japan and Nepal. 

 

