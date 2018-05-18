Lawmakers Draw Attention Of Government To National And Local Issues

May 18, 2018, 6:38 p.m.

Lawmakers speaking at the special hour in the meeting of the House of Representatives today drew attention of the government to address national and local problems.

They urged the government bodies to pay attention to various problems, pointing out that development works were not effective and contractors were not completing their commitments in time.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) also raised the issue of some citizens in the Tarai districts being deprived of access to various services and facilities provided by the State as they have not been provided with citizenship card for a long time.

Pradip Yadav said it was regrettable that the Nepali citizens have not got their citizenship cards even two years after the promulgation of the new constitution.

Meanwhile, most of the lawmakers speaking in the special hour welcomed the formation of Nepal Communist Party, on Thursday, with the unification between CPN-UML and CPN Maoist Centre, describing this development as an important and historic milestone.

Parliamentarian Khagaraj Adhikari remarked that unification of the two big parties had opened the way towards economic prosperity and development in the country.

Lawmaker Chhabilal Bishwakarma said, the formation of Nepal Communist Party had contributed to the communist movement as well as the democratic movement in Nepal.

Likewise, MP Hridayesh Tripathi also welcomed the unification between the two big communist parties and wished it success. He drew the attention of the government to carry out works as per the recommendations made in reports submitted by various investigation commissions that were formed in the past to look into the incidents that took place in the Tarai districts.

MP Sanjay Gautam, welcoming the unification between the two parties, assured of carrying out the required role on behalf of the main opposition for building a prosperous Nepal.

Similarly, parliamentarian Durga Poudel expressed hope that unification between CPN-UML and CPN MC that took place on Thursday would turn meaningful in the enforcement of socialism-oriented system. Expressing her doubt whether the size of development budget would reduce because of federalism, she advised the government against it. Poudel also lamented that survivors of floods, which occurred four years ago in Banke and Bardiya, had not yet received the relief assistance from the government.

Lawmaker Uma Regmi expressed her concern over failure of security bodies to arrest perpetrators in the cases of rape and abuse against women and children, among other crimes.

Likewise, MP Devendra Raj Kandel stressed that the government must seriously respond to the cases of violence against women including rape and take strict actions against the guilty.

Parliamentarian Kamala Roka, on the other hand, informed the government that people of Rukum East had been deprived of better state facilities and healthcare services, and on that note urged the government to ensure sufficient budget for infrastructure development in the district.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

