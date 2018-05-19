Sandeep Lamichanne To Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings

Nepali leg spinner Sandeep Lamichanne, who is representing Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League, is all set to bowl against Chennai Super Kings captioned by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in today’s fixture.

Earlier, Lamichanne made a dream IPL debut against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by trapping India international Parthiv Patel to leg before wicket as his maiden IPL wicket with an impressive figure of 4-0-25-1.

Lamichhane then got a nod ahead of other quality international players to bowl in penultimate fixture and his second consecutive game for the team after near perfect debut for the capital-based team.

According to The Himalayan Times, with just three wins in 12 matches of the season, Delhi Daredevils out of play-off contentions are playing for pride in this year’s IPL tournament, whereas Chennai Super Kings are eyeing for top spot.

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils coached by the former Australian skipper Ricky Pointing had bought Lamichhane during IPL auction for base price of INRS 20 lakhs.

Delhi Daredevils languishing in the bottom of the eight teams table play their last game of the tournament at home against Mumbai Indian on Sunday.