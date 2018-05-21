Energy Minister Asks Ambassador Paudyal To Arrange Cooperation With China In Energy

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun has urged Nepal’s Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal to make necessary arrangements for every levels of cooperation between Nepal and China in the field of energy.

“It is necessary to coordinate with officials of Chinese government in the sector of energy, which is the main basis for Nepal’s economic prosperity, a topmost priority of the present government,” he told during a meeting with Paudyal at the ministry on Sunday.

During the meeting, he said efforts were underway to coordinate with various sectors in energy, and bring in more investments.

An agreement has been reached between Nepal and China to construct 400 KV Rasuwagadhi-Kerung cross-border transmission line, and Nepal Electricity Authority has carried out a feasibility study from Nepal side, said the minister.

In response, Ambassador Paudyal said China is ready to invest in three big hydropower projects and transmission line projects in Nepal. He said Nepal could also learn and bring in technology and skills from China, while referring to 100,000 megawatts power China generated in the past decade.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)