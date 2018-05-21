Khalti Ties Up With QFX Cinemas Making Online Movie Ticketing Easier

Book your favorite movie tickets at QFX Cinemas from anywhere and anytime. Pay easily via Khalti.

Khalti has signed a MoU with QFX Cinemas to make movie ticket booking possible in a simple and secure way via mobile phone. The partnership will offer an even easier experience for QFX movie-goers to book and pay for tickets.

Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, and Roshan Adiga, COO at Team Quest, which manages the QFX Cinemas signed the agreement.

Now the users of Khalti will be able to book and pay for movie tickets online at any of the QFX theaters in Kathmandu valley: QFX Chhaya Center in Thamel, QFX Labim Mall in Pulchowk, QFX Civil Mall in Sundhara, QFX Kumari in Kamal Pokhari, and QFX Jai Nepal in Narayanhity.

According to press release issue by Khalti Digital Wallet, announcing the agreement, Agrawal said, “With this tie-up, our customers, especially movie & theatre goers, will have the unique advantage of buying tickets cashless by using their Khalti account. It adds a lot of value to Khalti users, who will now have, “Anytime, Anywhere” availability of movie tickets. Shortly, you can book tickets for QFX theaters outside of Kathmandu valley too, and movie ticketing will be available on QFX mobile apps. We are adding many more features and services on Khalti very soon.”

Why stay in line when you can book online? Save time and money spent on visiting the cinema hall twice for a single screening. Book movie tickets online at qfxcinemas.com and pay online via Khalti.

How to book movie tickets at QFX Cinemas via Khalti?

Step 1: Log in to QFX cinemas via web dashboard qfxcinemas.com

Step 2: Choose the movie of your choice, theater, and show-time (*You need to click on the ticket sign on the movie poster)

Step 3: Choose the seat(s) of choice and click on ‘BUY’. (If you don’t have confirmed movie plans, you can simply reserve your seat clicking on ‘RESERVE’. You can reserve tickets without initially paying for the transaction. And if there is a change in your plan, you can simply cancel the booking with no penalty fee.)

Step 4: Choose Khalti as payment option and Interface of Khalti will load

Step 5: Among ‘E-BANKING’ and ‘WALLET’, choose ‘Wallet’ and input your mobile number and tap on ‘Pay’ button

Step 6: On the next screen, enter your mobile number, third party transaction PIN and the Confirmation Code you just received and tap on ‘CONFIRM PAYMENT’

Step 7: After the successful payment, visit My Tickets section on QFX website to find your tickets.