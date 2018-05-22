Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Lalbabu Pandit, has said the employee management would be done within a month.

Minister Pandit stated this while talking to journalists here today. The minister had arrived in Chitwan on his way to attending a programme in Makawanpur today.

He said some problems have been noticed while adopting the federal and provincial structures, adding that the internal organisational chart has already been prepared in accordance with the new structure.

He said the required number of employees would be retained at the centre while remaining employees would be assigned to various levels.

The Minister also urged the civil service employees to change their mindset in consonance with the federal structure that the country has adopted. The structures which were under the central system would be devolved into three levels under the federal setup.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti