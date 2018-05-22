International Biological Diversity Day Today

The United Nations has proclaimed May 22 The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

May 22, 2018, 9:22 a.m.

The United Nations has proclaimed May 22 The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

The theme for 2018 is ‘Celebrating 25 Years of Action for Biodiversity’.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention on Biological Diversity. Since entering into force, the Convention has been implemented through the vision and leadership displayed by countries, non-governmental and inter-governmental organizations, indigenous peoples and local communities, the scientific community and individuals alike.

While there is a growing recognition that biological diversity is a global asset of tremendous value to present and future generations, the number of species is being significantly reduced by certain human activities.

The Convention on Biological Diversity is the international legal instrument for "the conservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources" that has been ratified by 196 nations.

Given the importance of public education and awareness for the implementation of the Convention, the General Assembly proclaimed 22 May, the date of the adoption of its text, as the International Day for Biological Diversity by its resolution 55/201 of 20 December 2000.

The results are considerable: the development of scientific guidance for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity for biomes around the world, the entry into force of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization and the creation and implementation of national biodiversity strategies and action plans. After adopting the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020, Parties have made significant headway in the achievement of a number of its Aichi Biodiversity Targets.

Source: My Republica

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets
May 22, 2018
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs
May 21, 2018
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project
May 21, 2018
TIA To Operate 21 Hours A Day From Today
May 21, 2018
NA Hands Over Track To North
May 21, 2018

More on News

Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 5 minutes ago
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 52 minutes ago
TIA To Operate 21 Hours A Day From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
NA Hands Over Track To North By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Sandeep Lamichhane: The Hype Is Real By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Communist Unification: Hope And Fear In Kathmandu By Yubaraj Ghimire May 21, 2018
A Momentous Partnership – Nepal And Germany Today By Roland Schäfer May 21, 2018
Energy Minister Asks Ambassador Paudyal To Arrange Cooperation With China In Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Khalti Ties Up With QFX Cinemas Making Online Movie Ticketing Easier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Record Everest Climber Sherpa Plans Next Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Oli Elected NCP Parliamentary Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75