NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has taken suggestions from experts regarding the government's policies and programs.

May 22, 2018, 5:08 p.m.

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has taken suggestions from experts regarding the government's policies and programs.

A meeting of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party convened at the parliamentary party's office in Singha Durbar today consulted with the economists and former bureaucrats on the policies and programmes of the government.

The government presented its policies and programs for the fiscal year 2018/19 in the Federal Parliament on Monday.

Deliberations will be held on the policies and programs in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly from Wednesday.

NC leader Dilendra Prasad Badoo, talking to the National News Agency, RSS, said that the meeting reviewed the government's policies and programs and also discussed on issues the party would speak on in parliament.

Before this, the Nepali Congress had decided to put its views in parliament by forming thematic committees.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit
May 22, 2018
Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets
May 22, 2018
International Biological Diversity Day Today
May 22, 2018
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs
May 21, 2018
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project
May 21, 2018

More on Politics

Oli Elected NCP Parliamentary Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
New Communist Party’s General Convention In Two Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
NCP Commits To Social Justice And Economic Prosperity: Co-Chairs PM Oli And Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
UML, Maoists May Announce Unification Date today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
UML, CPN-MC Bridge Rift By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
PM Oli Consults With Former PMs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2018
Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2018
International Biological Diversity Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2018
Nepal’s Communist Unification: Hope And Fear In Kathmandu By Yubaraj Ghimire May 21, 2018
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75