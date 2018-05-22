NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has taken suggestions from experts regarding the government's policies and programs.

A meeting of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party convened at the parliamentary party's office in Singha Durbar today consulted with the economists and former bureaucrats on the policies and programmes of the government.

The government presented its policies and programs for the fiscal year 2018/19 in the Federal Parliament on Monday.

Deliberations will be held on the policies and programs in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly from Wednesday.

NC leader Dilendra Prasad Badoo, talking to the National News Agency, RSS, said that the meeting reviewed the government's policies and programs and also discussed on issues the party would speak on in parliament.

Before this, the Nepali Congress had decided to put its views in parliament by forming thematic committees.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti