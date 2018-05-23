PATA Elects Joshi As Chairman Of Destination

Deepak Raj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman for the Destination/Government Committee of PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) for 2018-2019 during the PATA Annual Summit held at Gangnueng, Gangwon Province in the Republic of Korea on May 17

May 23, 2018, 12:52 p.m.

Deepak Raj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman for the Destination/Government Committee of PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) for 2018-2019 during the PATA Annual Summit held at Gangnueng, Gangwon Province in the Republic of Korea on May 17. PATA Destination Committee comprises of members from 95 governments, state and tourism boards.

The board said that Joshi deserved the position due to his contribution and leadership in helping Nepal’s tourism sector blossom. His election drew applause from participants at the summit.

This is the first ever that Nepal has received the Chairmanship of Destination Committee since the last five decades of association with PATA.

As Asia Pacific is attracting high-interest in the global tourism map, Nepal’s destination image has been enhanced by this election and Nepalese tourism industry believes Nepal will see a boost in inbound tourism.

Speaking at the programme, Joshi expressed his commitment to make the best use of this platform to synergise the positive efforts of all members for the larger benefit of the tourism industry. Highlighting the need to focus on sustainability, he further said “tourism will be sustainable only when we share the benefit together and care for the destinations together”.

Basant Mishra, managing director of Temple Tiger Group, was also felicitated with Life Time achievement award by the PATA for his 25 years of association with PATA and for his contribution in tourism.

Founded in1951, PATA is a non-for-profit membership association that acts a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific Region.

The association comprises of 95 governments, state, and city tourism bodies, 25 international airlines and airports, 108 hospitality organisations, 72 educational institutions, and hundreds of travel industry companies in Asia Pacific and beyond, as well as over one hundred young tourism professional members across the world.

Source: The Kathmandu Post

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Delicious Brunch Bites At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu
May 23, 2018
Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli
May 23, 2018
First Nepali Women Journalists Team Scripts History On Mt Everest
May 23, 2018
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs
May 22, 2018
Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit
May 22, 2018

More on News

Delicious Brunch Bites At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Budget To Address People’s Expectation: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
First Nepali Women Journalists Team Scripts History On Mt Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 23 minutes ago
Employees Adjustment To Take Place Within One Month: Minister Pandit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Government Sets Ambitious Growth Targets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

International Biological Diversity Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2018
Nepal’s Communist Unification: Hope And Fear In Kathmandu By Yubaraj Ghimire May 21, 2018
President Bhandari Presents Government’s Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
Farmers In Karnali Region To Benefit From Climate Change Adaptation Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
TIA To Operate 21 Hours A Day From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2018
A Momentous Partnership – Nepal And Germany Today By Roland Schäfer May 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75