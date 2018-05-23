PATA Elects Joshi As Chairman Of Destination

Deepak Raj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman for the Destination/Government Committee of PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) for 2018-2019 during the PATA Annual Summit held at Gangnueng, Gangwon Province in the Republic of Korea on May 17. PATA Destination Committee comprises of members from 95 governments, state and tourism boards.

The board said that Joshi deserved the position due to his contribution and leadership in helping Nepal’s tourism sector blossom. His election drew applause from participants at the summit.

This is the first ever that Nepal has received the Chairmanship of Destination Committee since the last five decades of association with PATA.

As Asia Pacific is attracting high-interest in the global tourism map, Nepal’s destination image has been enhanced by this election and Nepalese tourism industry believes Nepal will see a boost in inbound tourism.

Speaking at the programme, Joshi expressed his commitment to make the best use of this platform to synergise the positive efforts of all members for the larger benefit of the tourism industry. Highlighting the need to focus on sustainability, he further said “tourism will be sustainable only when we share the benefit together and care for the destinations together”.

Basant Mishra, managing director of Temple Tiger Group, was also felicitated with Life Time achievement award by the PATA for his 25 years of association with PATA and for his contribution in tourism.

Founded in1951, PATA is a non-for-profit membership association that acts a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific Region.

The association comprises of 95 governments, state, and city tourism bodies, 25 international airlines and airports, 108 hospitality organisations, 72 educational institutions, and hundreds of travel industry companies in Asia Pacific and beyond, as well as over one hundred young tourism professional members across the world.

Source: The Kathmandu Post