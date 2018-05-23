RCSC Organized Photo Exhibition “Slavic Alphabet In Anaglyph-3D”

According to press release issue by Russian Centre of Science and Culture.

Russian Centre of Science and Culture organized photo exhibition “Slavic Alphabet in Anaglyph-3D” followed by musical concert dedicated to the Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture on 23rd May 2018 i.e. Wednesday at RCSC premises. Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association was the Chief Guest of the function and he inaugurated the function by lighting the Traditional Nepali Lamp. Iuliia Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture delivered her greeting message on the function. Chief Guest Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association also delivered his valuable remarks. This was the first ever 3d photo exhibition presented by Russian Centre of Science and Culture. The program was also followed by a musical evening being put by Russian Compatriot Luba Shrestha and her students. Hence, in this way Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture was celebrated with the presence of about 150 people in Russian Centre of Science and Culture.











