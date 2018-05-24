Nepalese UN Peacekeepers Improve Access To Clean Water In South Sudan

“This water project will benefit thousands of citizens in our area and the children will be less affected by water-borne diseases,” a grateful Gaak Manyang, executive director of Meen County in Western Lakes, said.

May 24, 2018, 10:43 a.m.

“This water project will benefit thousands of citizens in our area and the children will be less affected by water-borne diseases,” a grateful Gaak Manyang, executive director of Meen County in Western Lakes, said.

The water solar pipe system is one of many Quick Impact Projects – low-cost, big-impact interventions – delivered by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to local communities across the country.

Nepalese peacekeepers based at the Rumbek Field Office, while on a five-day patrol in the counties of Meen and Malek, used their time in the area to further improve the water system by repairing a tap handle and adding another two taps to the facilities.

The Nepalese initiative, complementing the previously done plastering and installation of water taps, is expected to make sure that access to clean water is sustained in the long term.

The project implementation as a whole, said Kwame Dwamena Aboagye, head of the Rumbek Field Office, is an excellent example of military and civilian peacekeepers working together to assist the people of the war-torn country of South Sudan.

Manyang promised to do his part to increase the longevity of the water system by teaching members of nearby communities how to use and maintain it properly.

The UNMISS team’s patrol through the Meen and Malek counties also served to increase the visibility of peacekeepers in the area, build confidence and trust among the communities and to monitor the security situation. Of particular interest to those participating in the patrol was the outcome of the recent return to Malek County of a group of people who, due to inter-communal conflicts, were displaced several months ago.

Stalin Gebreselassie

More on Water and Energy

SJVN Receives Generation Licence Of Arun-III By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal And India To Finalize Butwal-Gorakhpur Cross-Border Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal-India Joint Working Group Meeting In Power Sector Held In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
China Hands Over 1MW Solar System In Singha Durbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
NEA Urges Government To Take Final Decision On Tamor Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
NEPAL-INDIA PPA: Power Need And Price By A Correspondent 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal Investment Signs Loan Mandate With IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
KMC To Start Digital Parking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
Sri Lankan Embassy To Organize Food Festival In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
University Of San Francisco Appoints Shabnam Koirala-Azad As A Dean Of New School Of Education. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister Of State For Communication And Information Technology Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2018
RCSC Organized Photo Exhibition “Slavic Alphabet In Anaglyph-3D” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75