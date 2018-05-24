Sri Lankan Embassy To Organize Food Festival In Kathmandu

The head chef Dr. Publis Silva of mount Lavinia Hotel Sri Lanka and Executive chef Sagar Singh Rawat of hotel Yak & Yeti have worked in collaboration.

May 24, 2018, 9:22 a.m.

Sri Lankan Embassy in Kathmandu and Hotel Yak & Yeti, in partnership with Qatar Airways, is organizing a Sri Lankan Food Festival from Friday, May 25 to Saturday, June 2.

According to a press release issued by Hotel Yak & Yeti, the food festival will take place at Sunrise Restaurant, Hotel Yak & Yeti. The world famous Sri Lankan Chef, Publis Silva accompanied by his assistant chef will be joining the festival, according to the hotel  Sri Lankan cuisine is one of the most diverse cuisine in terms of flavours and a variety of tasteful dishes made with the best spices.

The head chef Dr. Publis Silva of mount Lavinia Hotel Sri Lankan and Executive chef Sagar Singh Rawat of hotel Yak & Yeti have worked in collaboration. During the Sri Lankan food festival at sunrise Restaurant, Hotel Yak & Yeti will be serving different delicious Sri Lankan dishes and special sweet dishes also.

Sri Lankan dishes for food festival are Brinjal Moju, Coconut Roti, Steam Hoppers, Egg Hoppers, a variety of curries such as, Fish Ambul Thiyal prawan Curry, Pork black Pepper Curry, Watalappan, Pancake and Sesame Karali etc.

The food festival will be open to everyone who is interested to try the delicious delicacies of Sri Lankan cuisine.  Buffet will be served at the sunrise Restaurant from 6:30pm-10:30pm daily during the food festival." Hotel Yak & Yeti takes the art of gastronomy as an opportunity to provide its guests with an international experience," said a press release issued by the Hotel.

