NCP Standing Committee To Get Full Shape By Monday

Party leaders said NCP Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has already sanctioned 12 names, while six remain to be finalized from over a dozen candidates all of whom are exerting huge pressure on the leadership.

May 27, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

With nearly three dozen leaders from the erstwhile CPN (Maoist Center) vying for a spot in the standing committee, the Nepal Communist Party is seeing further delays in giving full shape to its top committee.

A total of 19 seats in the 45-member standing committee continue to remain vacant even a week after the merger of the two communist parties, owing to the failure of the Maoist faction to finalize names. In addition to the 45 members, the standing committee will have some invited members also.

Party leaders said NCP Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has already sanctioned 12 names, while six remain to be finalized from over a dozen candidates all of whom are exerting huge pressure on the leadership.

A leader close to Dahal said Dahal is preparing to finalize the names of all candidates by Monday.

"The names would then be presented for endorsement during the meeting of the unified party's central secretariat," said the leader.

Besides Dahal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Ram Bahadur Thapa, who are in the NCP's nine-member central secretariat, Dev Gurung, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, Matrika Yadav, Janardan Sharma, Agni Sapkota Haribol Gajurel, Pampha Bhusal and Shakti Basnet are almost certain to be included in the standing committee.

According to My Republica, the most probable candidates for the remaining six out of the quota of 19 allocated to the Maoists include Lilamani Pokharel, Mani Thapa, Devendra Poudel, Chandra Prasad Khanal, Kul Prasad KC, Ram Karki, Lekhraj Bhatta, Tilak Pariyar and Ramchandra Jha.

Maoist Chair Dahal is consulting various leaders before finalizing the standing committee names, in order to quell growing discontent in the Maoist faction, it is stated. He has come under fire for failing to ensure proportionate representation for women and the marginalized communities, an idea championed by the party.

Last week, more than 200 leaders including around 40 politburo members from the erstwhile Maoist Center submitted a memorandum to the party leadership citing reservations over the party's pick for the central committee.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Responds To Queries In Parliament
May 27, 2018
Smart Card Printing Introduced In Nepal
May 26, 2018
Handover Of The Complete Feasibility Study For A Kathmandu City Urban Cable Car Project
May 24, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Minister For Physical Infrastructure And Transport Of Nepal
May 24, 2018
Nepal Investment Signs Loan Mandate With IFC
May 24, 2018

More on Politics

PM Responds To Queries In Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
MAOIST AND CPN-UML UNIFICATION: Regular Accident By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 2 hours ago
Communists And Insurgents: Nepal’s Past And Present By Alex Bushnell 2 days, 2 hours ago
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
Oli Elected NCP Parliamentary Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
New Communist Party’s General Convention In Two Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Old Age Is A Flood By Greta Rana May 26, 2018
ILO REPORT Job Prospects By A Correspondent May 26, 2018
TRADE AND TRANSIT Significance Of Kosi Canal Waterway By Dr. A.B. Thapa May 26, 2018
TRADE Widening Gap By A Correspondent May 26, 2018
NEPALI WOMEN Gaining Strength By A Correspondent May 26, 2018
NO LOAD SHEDDING! Mission Accomplished By A Correspondent May 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75