PM Responds To Queries In Parliament

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is giving his replies to the queries raised by lawmakers regarding the government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year (2018-19).

In the meeting of the House of Representatives, lower house in the bicameral Federal Parliament that began at 11:48 am today, 45 minutes late than the schedule, PM Oli is responding to queries raised during deliberations on the government’s policy and programmes.

Earlier, the House had spent three days for discussions over policies and programmes.

The government policies and programmes were presented by President Bidya Devi Bhandari through her address to the joint sitting of the Federal Parliament on May 21.

A total of 82 lawmakers had taken part in the deliberations while six proposals were registered, seeking amendment to the government policies and programmes.

As per the schedule, the Speaker shall present the policies and programmes before the House for decisions today itself once the Prime Minister finishes his replies.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti