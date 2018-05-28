Party Unification Uncommon, Multi-Dynamic: NCP Co-chair Dahal

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday said unity between two big communist parties CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre was uncommon and multi-dynamic.

Addressing a programme organised jointly by Press Centre Nepal and Press Chautari Nepal in Kathmandu, in memory of Krishna Sen ‘Ichhuk’, a journalist who was killed in police custody during the Maoist insurgency, Dahal said that the union is an incident as expected by the people, but the challenge remains the same.

Dahal also reiterated that the new unified party would focus on economic development, while taking people of all class and regions on board.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), in different context, the former Prime Minister consoled those who failed to make it to the new party central committee, saying “you could be enlisted in the future.”

He also asserted that his party, which has been fighting for democracy and the people, would always stand by democracy and press freedom.

Saying efforts were on to accommodate all Madhes-based parties and other communist forces, he said positive results in this regard would come out soon.

On the occasion, Dahal praised Ichhuk for his sacrifice and dedication for the country. At the programme, CPN Chairman Dahal presented the Krishna Sen Memorial Journalism Award, established by Press Centre Nepal, to campaigner of Community Radio and journalist Raghu Mainali. The award carries a purse of Rs 25,000.