Party Unification Uncommon, Multi-Dynamic: NCP Co-chair Dahal

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday said unity between two big communist parties CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre was uncommon and multi-dynamic.

May 28, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday said unity between two big communist parties CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre was uncommon and multi-dynamic.

Addressing a programme organised jointly by Press Centre Nepal and Press Chautari Nepal in Kathmandu, in memory of Krishna Sen ‘Ichhuk’, a journalist who was killed in police custody during the Maoist insurgency, Dahal said that the union is an incident as expected by the people, but the challenge remains the same.

Dahal also reiterated that the new unified party would focus on economic development, while taking people of all class and regions on board.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), in different context, the former Prime Minister consoled those who failed to make it to the new party central committee, saying “you could be enlisted in the future.”

He also asserted that his party, which has been fighting for democracy and the people, would always stand by democracy and press freedom.

Saying efforts were on to accommodate all Madhes-based parties and other communist forces, he said positive results in this regard would come out soon.

On the occasion, Dahal praised Ichhuk for his sacrifice and dedication for the country. At the programme, CPN Chairman Dahal presented the Krishna Sen Memorial Journalism Award, established by Press Centre Nepal, to campaigner of Community Radio and journalist Raghu Mainali. The award carries a purse of Rs 25,000.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

‘Government Ready To Amend Constitution’
May 28, 2018
Yeti Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike
May 28, 2018
Elimination Of Trans Fat
May 28, 2018
Government To Propose Budget On May 29 After Parliament Approves Government Plans
May 27, 2018
PM Responds To Queries In Parliament
May 27, 2018

More on Politics

PM Responds To Queries In Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
NCP Standing Committee To Get Full Shape By Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
MAOIST AND CPN-UML UNIFICATION: Regular Accident By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 7 hours ago
Communists And Insurgents: Nepal’s Past And Present By Alex Bushnell 3 days, 7 hours ago
NC Consults Experts On Government's Policies And Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Oli Elected NCP Parliamentary Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

‘Government Ready To Amend Constitution’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2018
Yeti Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2018
Elimination Of Trans Fat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2018
Government To Propose Budget On May 29 After Parliament Approves Government Plans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2018
Old Age Is A Flood By Greta Rana May 26, 2018
ILO REPORT Job Prospects By A Correspondent May 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75