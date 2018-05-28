PM Oli Sums Up 100 Days Of Government

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Monday, has shared his experiences while highlighting major achievements of the government in hundred days since its formation.

May 28, 2018, 9:02 p.m.

“The current government will not work for popularity but it will work to gain it,” the Prime Minister made his opening remarks before proceeding to talk about achievement and upcoming initiatives of the government.

“To see a railway in Nepal has become a national dream,” Oli added. “To achieve the dream, we will carry out a feasibility study of Kathmandu-Kerung-Pokhara-Lumbini within August and the Chinese side has agreed to the same.”

Likewise, PM Oli said that his government has uprooted the syndicate system in transportation sector while adding that the government would now take stern measures against smugglers, contractors not delivering projects on time, and manpower agencies who cheat foreign employment aspirants.

Similarly, the prime minister has also announced his government’s plans to establish a certified technical school in each of the 753 local levels. Moreover, PM Oli also promised establishment of minimum of one industrial zone in all local levels and construction of one stadium in each of the provincial headquarters.

In his concluding remarks, PM Oli reiterated that he would make sure to achieve the vision of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali” while adding that the 100 days of government have started showing clear and positive signs.

Source: The Himalayan Times

