Tourism Entrepreneurs Provide Over Rs 800,000 To Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation

Tourism entrepreneurs have provided Rs 815,230 in cash to support the cause of Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation.

May 30, 2018, 1:35 p.m.

The entrepreneurs provided the amount on the occasion of 11th International Mt Everest Day on Tuesday to support Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation’s cleanliness campaign of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu.

The amount collected from 42 tourism entrepreneurs was handed over to the chairman of the Foundation Sitaram Kattel ‘Dhurmus’.

On the occasion, Kattel said that his team initiated the campaign for the cleanliness of Bir Hospital, adding that the oldest hospital of the country had its own importance. He stated that so far Rs 4.7 million had been spent for the cleanliness of the hospital.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti

