Ncell Awards Engineering Students

Ncell Pvt Ltd has awarded outstanding students of various faculties of the Institute of Engineering (IoE)'s Central Campus Pulchwok with Ncell Scholarships and Excellence Awards, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

June 2, 2018, 9:50 a.m.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Bibek Rai (Electrical), Pranjal Dhakal (Electronics/Communications), Brihat Ratna Bajracharya (Computer) and Himali Aryal (topper among all female students) received Ncell Excellence Awards. Similarly, all the exam toppers from first, second and third years of college have received Ncell Scholarships.

The awards were handed over to the students by Campus Chief Gokarna Bahadur Motra, Assistant Campus Chief Jitendra Kumar Manandhar, and Ncell representatives on Thursday, according to the statement.

Source: My Republica

