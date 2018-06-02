Nepal Shines At Toastmasters Speech Contests In New Delhi

As many as thirty eight toastmasters from Nepal representing various eight clubs have made their mark at the Division-level Table Topics and International Speech held in New Delhi and Agra of India, recently.

Issuing a statement today, Prisma Advertising said, the District-level conferences and speech contests were held in Agra, from May 10-13.

Sandeep Adhikari from Kathmandu Toastmasters Club won the International Speech Contest at the Division level and Dipesh Chalise from Laxmi Bank Toastmasters Club secured second place finish at the same contest.

Likewise, Niladri Parial from Bodhi Toastmasters Club bagged the Table Topics contest and Rupak Mainali from Himalaya Toastmasters Club secured the third position.

Similarly, Everest Toastmasters Club, Kathmandu Toastmasters Club, Himalaya Toastmasters Club, Kathmandu College of Management Toastmasters Club and Shangri-la Toastmasters Club won the Distinguished Ahead of Time Award.

Kathmandu College of Management also won the Rapid 10 Awards that are given to clubs that enroll 10 members within a stipulated time, it said in the statement.

Ranjit Acharya, Area Director for Area 12 won the Star Luminous Award. This award is conferred by the district to one of the most productive Area Directors as stated in the statement.

“We are an intellectual and cultural powerhouse, and it is time that we step up and take on larger roles in the Toastmasters fraternity in the region.” Our mission is to form a separate District in Nepal by 2020 by promoting the Toastmasters movement all across the country,” added Acharya.

Source: The Himalayan Times