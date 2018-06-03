‘HTM 2018 Paves Way For 5M Visitors’

The Second Edition of Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM) concluded successfully today in Kathmandu witnessing participation of around 59 buyers from 26 Countries, and 52 sellers from 7 different countries including Nepal, India, Bhutan, South Korea, Indonesia, Turkey and UAE.

June 3, 2018, 9:45 p.m.

The three-day event organised by Nepal Tourism Board, hosted by Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Government of Nepal and PATA Nepal Chapter incorporated gamut of the tourism industry of Nepal and South Asia at large.

“The Himalayan Travel Mart Conference was held on June 1, 2018 at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza, under the theme ‘The Sustainable Road to Five Million Visitors by 2030’ where dignitaries and experts, shared knowledge and experiences on the topic “Himalayan Tourism and Innovation & Marketing”, which was of international standard that would benefit industry professionals here in Nepal,” organisers said.

Likewise, ‘International Travel Bloggers and Media Conference (ITBMC)’ was also held and bloggers from across the world discussed various burning issues in the tourism industry including elephant ride in the jungle safari.  The ITBMC hosted 43 international bloggers and media personnel from 18 countries and the highlighted 5 internationally acclaimed bloggers and media persons, who spoke on the importance of media and blogging, in promoting tourist destinations like Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyanwali inaugurated the ITBMC underscoring importance of social media and news media in promoting tourism.

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, Deepak Raj Joshi, in his address hailed Nepal as a hub of Himalayan destinations and a leader in adventure destination.

Source: The Himalayan Times

