Nepal To Propose BIMSTEC Meet For Aug-Sept

Nepal is set to propose to hold the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC summit on coming August end or early September

June 4, 2018, 9:19 a.m.

Nepal is set to propose to hold the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC summit on coming August end or early September.

The meeting today of the Council of Ministers held at Singha Durbar decided to propose to BIMSTEC member-states to hold the summit either on August 30 and 31 or on September 6 and 7, according to Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota. Accordingly, a Sub-committee will be formed for the same.

Nepal is presently the chair of BIMSTEC, a regional body founded in July 1997. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand are other members of the forum.

The cabinet also endorsed the organizational structure and positions for employees of the district administration, ilaka administration, border administration, immigration and prison management office. Likewise, the Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhesh Fast Track Project Operation Guidelines 2075 was endorsed.

Considering the comparatively large number of students still out of school in province no. 2, the government decided to run the second phase of the students’ enrolment campaign. The campaign began in mid-April this year with the objective of bringing the out-of-school children into schools.

According to Minister Banskota, the government has also decided to agree in principle to the formulation of a bill relating to the protection and utilization of agriculture bio-diversity. The cabinet decided to table the Bill designed to provide for an administrative court before the parliament.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

