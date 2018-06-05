CM Bhatta Elected NCP PP Leader

Chief Minister of Province 7, Trilochan Bhatta, has been elected the parliamentary party leader of Nepal Communist Party in the provincial assembly.

June 5, 2018, 9:23 p.m.

The parliamentary party meeting held under the chairmanship of senior PA member of NCP, Bal Bahadur Sodari, picked Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Prakash Bahadur Saha, as a deputy leader of the parliamentary party.

Likewise, Tara Lal Tamang and Akkal Bahadur Rawal were picked as Chief Whip and Whip respectively.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

