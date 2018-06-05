CM Bhatta Elected NCP PP Leader

Chief Minister of Province 7, Trilochan Bhatta, has been elected the parliamentary party leader of Nepal Communist Party in the provincial assembly.

The parliamentary party meeting held under the chairmanship of senior PA member of NCP, Bal Bahadur Sodari, picked Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Prakash Bahadur Saha, as a deputy leader of the parliamentary party.

Likewise, Tara Lal Tamang and Akkal Bahadur Rawal were picked as Chief Whip and Whip respectively.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)