PM’s Greetings On World Environment Day

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that environmental pollution could emerge as a common challenge with rapid efforts in place towards attaining economic prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of the World Environment Day today, he said, it is urgent for all of us to collectively think about environmental protection and devise our actions accordingly. “I believe the day today inspires every Nepali to engage in the efforts of environmental protection in one way or another”, the PM was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti, adding, “It is our responsibility to hand over a clean environment to the generation-to-come as it is their right. It requires expediting development and construction works keeping in to consideration the social, economic and environmental balances”.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has set the slogan “Beat the plastic pollution: If you can’t reuse It refuse It” for this year’s environment day. The UN General Assembly had announced the marking of the World Environment Day on June 5 every year in 1972.

Nepal’s Constitution has enshrined the right to live with clean environment as a fundamental right of citizen.