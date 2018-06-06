COAS General Chhetri Leaves For India

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri has left for India on a six-day official visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart General Bipin Rawat.

According to press released issued by Nepalese Army, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Purna Chandra Thapa saw the COAS off at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepali Army officers, Indian Embassy representatives, among others were also present at the airport.

Chhetri will attend the Officer Cadet’s ‘Passing Out Parade’ as Chief Reviewing officer at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun during his stay.

Lt Gen Thapa will officiate as the Acting Chief of the Army Staff during Chhetri’s absence.