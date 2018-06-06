Plastic Bags Being Banned In LMC From July 17

Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) is planning to restrict the use of plastic bags in the city from July 17.

June 6, 2018, 9:04 a.m.

According to My Republica, LMC announced to ban the use of plastic bags in the metropolis on the occasion of World Environment Day on Tuesday.

Several attempts were made in the past to ban the use of plastic bags in different offices and parts of the valley. The government had announced to ban plastic bags in Kathmandu Valley from April 14, 2015, but the plan could not succeed as the April 25 earthquake the same year grabbed all the attention.

According to the Department of Environment (DoE), the ban of plastic bags in 2015 was effectively enforced in the early days. However, the country suffered to a great extent from the pains of the devastating quake and the ban gradually became ineffective, said the officials at the DoE

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

