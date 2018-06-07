Singha Durbar Is Back!

Search for Common Ground - Nepal (Search) is back with season 2 of the critically acclaimed TV series, Singha Durbar. Season 2 of the TV series is being directed by director, Nabin Subba of Numafung fame, through production partner, Shubha Media Home Pvt. Ltd. Veteran actor Gauri Malla will again be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Asha Singh - the people-focused, rational, and determined leader who has made it her mission to implement the constitution, and strengthen people and government collaboration. 

“Prime Minister Asha Singh is back in office with a coalition government,” shares actor, Gauri Malla. Elaborating on her role, she states, “I am excited to be a part of season 2 of Singha Durbar, that too when our country is going through manifold political change. The well-researched script of the series will definitely act like a road-map for the people and the politicians.” Season 2 will highlight the politics inside the walls of Singha Durbar and the journey of the Prime Minister who has to battle challenges, stereotypes, and incidents that will pose a threat to her leadership.

According to press release issued by Search for Common Ground, a recent viewership survey conducted by Search states that 6.67 million viewers watched season 1 of the TV series, and more than 86% viewers are willing to accept woman leadership after watching the TV series.  The 13-episodes of the series reflect current-day politics, and dwells around the quest of the first woman Prime Minister of the country, and provides a sneak-peek of the challenges that she has to face. The series also presents important topics revolving around federalism, good governance, inclusion, LGBT rights, etc.

The TV series funded by USAID and produced by Search for Common Ground - Nepal is scheduled to broadcast from July 15th, 2018. Actors Gauri Malla, Ramesh Ranjan Jha, Pramod Agrahari, Hemanta Chalise, Aalok Thapa, Badal Bhatta, and Prakash Ghimire will be seen in central roles.  

