Deuba Names Three CWC Members, Three Mahasamiti Members

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated three members to the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

June 8, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

According to a press statement issued by the party, President Deuba nominated Dil Bahadur Gharti (Lamjung), Shiva Prasad Humagain (Kavre) and Shila Khadka (Dang) as the party’s CWC members in accordance with Article 11 of the party statute. While Gharti and Humagain are considered close to President Deuba, Khadka is the spouse of late NC leader Khum Bahadur Khadka.

Similarly, President Deuba appointed the party’s three leaders as general convention representatives and members of the Mahasamiti — the apex policy making body of the party — in accordance with Article 49 (13) of the party statute. Those appointed as general convention representatives and Mahasamiti members are Daman Nath Dhungana (Kathmandu), Tirtha Ram Dangol (Kathmandu) and Hira Datta Bhatta (Kailali).

