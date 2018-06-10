Daayitwa Receives HBL Fellowship Award-2018

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) has awarded this year’s HBL-Daayitwa Fellowship Award-2018 to Nepali Public Service fellows

June 10, 2018, 9:09 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) has awarded this year’s HBL-Daayitwa Fellowship Award-2018 to Nepali Public Service fellows. According to a press release, Chief Executive Officer of HBL Ashoke SJB Rana handed over a cheque of sponsorship amount of Rs. 504,000.00 to Dr. Pukar Malla, Executive Director, Daayitwa amidst a function held on Himalayan Bank Ltd. Corporate Office.

The bank has been sponsoring six Nepali fellows since 2016. The fellows promote economic prosperity of the country working with various government agencies and policymakers to collaborate and innovate in the governance system.

