Monsoon Arrives In Nepal

As monsoon arrives, Indian and Nepali officials decide to conduct an on-site inspection in Nepal's Tarai region to assess the problem of flooding that occurs every year and find ways to combat the crisis

June 10, 2018, 8:58 a.m.

The joint team will inspect the flood-prone area in three phases-before monsoons, during monsoon and post-monsoon.

During the 12th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management (JCIFM) in Kathmandu, senior officials from both the countries had agreed to work on overcoming the problem caused by rivers.

Director of Ganga Flood Control Commission will head the Indian side, while Deputy Director General at Department of Water Induced Disaster Management (DWIDM) was chosen to lead Nepali team.

According to media reports, monsoon lasts for an average of 105 days. Nepal receives an average of 80 percent annual rainfall during the monsoon, which originates in the Bay of Bengal and moves along the southern flanks of the Himalayas. The average annual rainfall in Nepal is 1,600 mm, but it varies from place to place depending on climatic conditions.


