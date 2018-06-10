Nepal Int’l Book Fair Concludes

The 22nd Nepal International Book Fair was held at Bhrikuti Mandap Exhibition Hall from June 1 till June 9.

Around 25,000 to 30,000 visitors including school children showed their presence in the nine-day fair organised by Global Exposition and Management Services Pvt Ltd.

According to organising committee member, Govind Ghimire, 60 stalls were put up in the literary event that featured various aspects of books by Nepali and international authors, education materials, toys, through exhibition, sales and interactive programmes.

Ghimire said that the fair aimed at developing reading habits in students especially the children.

A bookseller from Rahul Foundation, India, Satyam shared that mostly the teenagers visited his stall that showcased the books on Marxism.

Visitors explore the stalls showcasing books and education materials in 22nd Nepal International Book Fair organised by Global Exposition and Management Services Pvt Ltd, at Bhrikuti Mandap Exhibition Hall in Kathmandu, from June 1 to 9.

Similarly, Ekata Books Distributors Pvt Ltd, Manbhawan branch manager Jeevan Prada n said that he witnessed most of the families visiting the fair wanted to develop reading habits in their children by altering their habits of spending time with phones, tablets, computers and other electronic devices.

Likewise, another visitor, Nina Maskay said that the book fair also provided many families with the opportunities to have time together with their children exploring various books, education materials at one place.

Source: The Himalayan Times